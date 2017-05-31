AP NewsAlert

MARAWI, Philippines (AP) " Philippine military chief says at least 4 foreign extremists killed, militants planned to burn down southern city.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
MARAWI, Philippines (AP) " Philippine military chief says at least 4 foreign extremists killed, militants planned to burn down southern city.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 31 May 2017 14:06:51 Processing Time: 41ms