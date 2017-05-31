12:56pm Wed 31 May
Orlando airport in lockdown, shots fired

Police respond to shots fired at Orlando International Airport. Photo/Twitter
Orlando International airport has been put on lockdown, after reports of shots being fired at the transit hub.

According to reports heavily armed police are involved in a standoff with a gunman at the airport.


According to the Orlando Sentinel, an armed man was on the first floor of the airport in the rental car area.

Terminal A has been shut down but the airport says there has been a minimal impact to their operations.

Fox 35 is reporting that the man has not hurt himself or anyone else.

Several media reports said the gunman had allegedly pointed his weapon at police.

