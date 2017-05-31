Orlando airport in lockdown, shots fired

Orlando International airport has been put on lockdown, after reports of shots being fired at the transit hub.

According to reports heavily armed police are involved in a standoff with a gunman at the airport.

Orlando international airport police presence pic.twitter.com/kNKH4EsJFH — Noodles (@iiznoodles) May 31, 2017

According to the Orlando Sentinel, an armed man was on the first floor of the airport in the rental car area.

Terminal A has been shut down but the airport says there has been a minimal impact to their operations.

Fox 35 is reporting that the man has not hurt himself or anyone else.

Several media reports said the gunman had allegedly pointed his weapon at police.

- news.com.au