US President Donald Trump withdrawn, in 'pretty glum mood'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Donald Trump is an angry man who has gained weight and distrusts those around him.

And Trump has also discovered being President of the United States is not an easy or natural fit.

According to CNN, the President distrusts a lot of people around him and was "in a pretty glum mood" when he left for his first foreign trip earlier this month.

And he's far from being happy since his return to the White House.

One source close to the President told CNN: "He now lives within himself, which is a dangerous place for Donald Trump to be.

"I see him emotionally withdrawing. He's gained weight. He doesn't have anybody whom he trusts."

The source also said Trump had reportedly claimed his trip was too long and that he wasn't looking forward to it.

Trump's nine-day journey was jam packed with engagements in Saudi Arabia, Israel, Vatican City, Brussels and Italy and saw him receive a warm welcome at first.

However Ivo Daalder, a former US ambassador to NATO in the Obama administration told USA Today the trip really didn't go down well with some leaders.

"I think what grates on European leaders is the sense that he does not treat them as equals, let alone as allies," he said.

"He approaches them in this confrontational way, in an attempt to constantly get a better deal out of them."

Continued below.

Related Content Trump's aides are starting to rival their boss when it comes to praising him How Donald Trump gets his intelligence in small bites Video Trump pushes Prime Minister

Trump has returned to the US as the controversy over Russian interference in the 2016 election campaign continues - with his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner now part of the counterintelligence investigation.

The Kushner investigation comes as the fallout over the sacking of FBI Director James Comey continues and sees the President facing an uphill battle over healthcare reforms.

Trump also faces a test of whether he will now listen to those around him with the President often receiving conflicting advice, CNN reported.

"He only really listens when he's down in the dumps," he said.

The revelations aren't the first insight into how the President is coping with life inside the White House.

In February the New York Times revealed embarrassing descriptions of Trump inside the White House during his first two weeks in office, including him ranting in his bathrobe and his staffers literally struggling to turn on the lights in some rooms.

Mr Trump unleashed and called the story complete fiction and accused the paper of waging a fake news war against him.

Based on anonymous accounts from government officials, congressional aides and other insiders, the Times revealed at the time that the President had a tough couple of early weeks in the White House.

It also claimed he wasn't fully briefed before signing an executive order elevating his adviser Steve Bannon to the National Security Council.

- news.com.au