The unusual way police linked a suspect to two deaths six years ago

A man has been charged with murder - having being identified through DNA nearly six years after the slayings after he spat on a street.

Geovanni Borjas, 32, is accused of sexually assaulting and killing a teenage girl and a young woman whose bodies were found dumped along motorways after they vanished from their Los Angeles neighbourhoods months apart in 2011.

Geovanni Borjas, 32, was charged with two counts each of murder and rape, and one count of kidnapping in connection with the slayings of 17-year-old Michelle Lozano and Bree'Anna Guzman, 22.

Borjas was scheduled to be arraigned today. A call placed to a number listed for Borjas in public records went unanswered, and it was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on the allegations.

Borjas was identified after investigators used a controversial DNA testing technique, known as familial DNA, to compare forensic evidence collected from the victims and matched that to Borjas' father, whose DNA was on file from a prior arrest, Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck said at a news conference.

Detectives began following Borjas and collected his DNA surreptitiously after he spat on street pavement, Beck said.

That sample matched the DNA that was collected from the crime scenes and Borjas was arrested on May 25, he said.

Detectives have said forensic evidence linked the two slayings, but have declined to provide specific details. Investigators are still trying to determine if Borjas knew the two victims, but he hasn't co-operated with detectives, Beck said.

Lozano was found dead on April 25, 2011, a day after she disappeared from the Lincoln Heights neighbourhood. Her body was found wrapped in plastic bags and stuffed inside a container that was dumped in the brush along Interstate 5, police said. An autopsy found she had been strangled.

"Michelle was murdered, she was sexually assaulted and she was discarded," Beck said. "These two murders were horrific."

Borjas is also charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting and killing Guzman, who had disappeared from the Boyle Heights neighbourhood on December 26, 2011. Guzman, who had dreamed of becoming a pastry chef, told family members she was going to a nearby pharmacy to buy cough drops but never returned. Her body was found a month later along a ramp leading to State Route 2.

Several members of Guzman's family attended the police news conference today. Her father broke down in tears as he described his daughter's life.

He said his daughter did not know Borjas. "He's in jail and he's never going to leave," Guzman's father, Richard Duran, said in Spanish. "That gives me a lot of happiness. I have closure now."

- AP