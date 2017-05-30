Mercedes Corby: 'Schapelle just needs to chill'

By Andrew Bucklow

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Schapelle Corby's sister Mercedes has opened up to Kyle and Jackie O about how the convicted drug smuggler is coping now that she's back in Australia.

Mercedes told the KIIS FM radio hosts that Schapelle is "doing really well" and that the family are "just letting her relax".

Schapelle was in the background as Mercedes gave the interview and at one stage she whispered "hello" after Kyle Sandilands asked for "proof of life".

As for whether or not Schapelle will eventually sit down with a media outlet for a tell-all interview, Mercedes said her sister is yet to decide.

"That's up to her," Mercedes said.

"It's just too early for her to make any decisions. I know she does want to thank all of her supporters."

She added that her sister is "very private, that's why I've had to talk".

Schapelle and her family have been under intense media scrutiny since she returned to Australia on Sunday morning and managed to evade the media in the process.

"We were very pleased," Mercedes said, "John, who is a good friend of ours, the security guard, he pretty much organised all of that".

Kyle and Jackie O asked Mercedes whose idea it was for Schapelle to feature a photo of missing toddler William Tyrell on her handbag when she left Bali.

Continued below.

Related Content Schapelle Corby mocks media in social media post Schapelle Corby has celebrated her return home with one word Video Schapelle Corby gleefully tricks media

The move upset Tyrell's family who wrote on Facebook, "we are not happy".

"That was Schappelle's idea," Mercedes said on radio this morning.

"All these cameras, she wants something that she cares about, she's compassionate. Why not use this for something that she thinks should have more coverage. Missing children is something that she's compassion about. She really likes Daniel's law, that's something she's always following. I'm really proud of her."

During the interview Mercedes confirmed that Schapelle is still dating her boyfriend John, but said, "I'm not really sure what's going to happen".

She shot down the rumour that Schapelle is considering being the next Bachelorette, saying, "that's not going to happen".

And finally she urged the media to leave Schapelle and the family alone.

"Please go home," she said.

"It's annoying our children, give us some privacy. She's not going to talk to you."

- news.com.au