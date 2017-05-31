Mum of three teens killed in horror crash pays online tribute

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The Kiwi mother of the three teenagers killed in a shocking crash in far northwest NSW yesterday has posted a heart-rending online tribute, with special words for her Marina, who would have turned 18 yesterday.

"Marina my darling, as bossy as hell! Party with your brother and sister, drink with the gods," Jaze Pink wrote.

Marina would have also joined the family's beloved Showmens Guild of Australia today, through which they travelled the country taking part in regional fairs and country shows.

"You would have had an awesome leader in your midst," Jaze wrote.

"A flamboyant representative at your festival, show, in your town shopping and drinking."

She recalled the day Marina arrived 18 years ago while on the family's "pilgrimage" north to agricultural shows.

I was at Gladstone show pregnant. I had made a couple of my own maternity shirts for this, my fourth pregnancy, needless to say I was pretty excited," Jaze wrote.

"We were there for not even one hour when Glenn called the midwife "it's coming!

"Welcome to the world little one ... I miss you more than words could ever say, keep your brother and sister in line.

"Happy birthday our shining light."

More than $117,930 has been raised for the family on GoFundMe as people around the world extend their sympathies.

