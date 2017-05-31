UK Hamerton Zoo, where zoo keeper was mauled by tiger, was warned about 'inadequate' escape, poor planning

By Alexander Robertson

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The zoo where a keeper was mauled to death by a tiger had been warned about its escape procedures and "ageing barriers" four years ago, it has been revealed.

Hamerton Zoo, where carnivore keeper Rosa King was killed yesterday in a " freak accident", was criticised by inspectors following a visit in 2013, the Daily Mail reports.

A report raised concerns that the park, in Cambridgeshire, did not have escape protocols in place for specific animals.

Communication systems in place in case of an emergency were also questioned, as were the park's 'ageing' and 'damaged' perimeter fencing.

Documents seen by the Daily Telegraph called for action to be taken over the barriers and fencing within three months.





Witnesses said they heard "blood-curdling screams" from the enclosure as more than 100 visitors were evacuated when "all hell broke loose" amid rumours the tiger had escaped.

The 33-year-old's colleagues desperately tried to save her by distracting the big cat with chunks of meat, witnesses said.

Continued below.

Related Content 'Freak accident' with tiger killed keeper Rosa King at British zoo Zookeeper killed in tiger attack in England Video Zookeeper killed by tiger at UK zoo

Meanwhile an animal expert said the tiger attack would likely have lasted less than 30 seconds and would have been "over by the time staff reacted" because tigers are so powerful.

Pete Wedderburn told the Mirror: "The whole sequence of events would be less than half a minute. By the time they [the staff] realised a crisis was happening it would have all been over."

Mr Wedderburn told the paper a tranquiliser dart would likely have taken minutes to work, meaning it would not have been enough to save Miss King, although keepers could have killed the beast with "a high velocity rifle".

But he added: "You can't have keepers doing work in a zoo with high-powered rifles on every corner."

Witness Pete Davis said he believed Miss King was attacked after rushing to help a colleague in the tiger enclosure.

He said: "There's no doubting it was a girl's scream and something terrible had happened. It sounds like a tiger turned on her.

"She had run into the enclosure after hearing one of her colleagues shouting and moments later all hell let loose.

"She let out a blood-curdling scream and then another keeper ran out and shouted "run:.

"It was a case of total panic. There were keepers rushing about throwing buckets of meat to try and get the tigers under control."

The case has been referred to Cambridgeshire Coroner's Office and a spokesman said an inquest will be opened next week, with no further information available before then.

The British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums released a short statement in regards to the incident via its website.

It said: "The British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA) is extremely saddened to hear that a zoo keeper has been killed by a tiger at Hamerton Zoo in Cambridgeshire.

"Whilst the zoo is not a member of BIAZA, the death of a keeper affects the whole zoo community and our thoughts are with the keeper's family, friends and colleagues at this time."

In 2013 keeper Sarah McClay died when she was mauled by a Sumatran tiger at South Lakes Wild Animal Park, in Dalton-in-Furness, Cumbria in 2013.

The animal was not put down after her family said Ms McClay 'would not have wanted it harmed' and it eventually died in 2016.

Miss King grew up in Chippenham, Wiltshire, and attended Hardenhuish School before studying for a national diploma in animal care at Wiltshire College.

She had planned to take part in a skydive with four zoo colleagues to raise money for the Cheetah Conservation Fund UK on July 6.

Carpenter Mr Davis, 55, who was at the small zoo with his family, said he saw keepers with their heads in their hands.

He added: "People were really scared, they asked us to leave straight after that and closed the park."

A zoo spokesman last night said staff were "too distressed" to talk to the media.

He said: "This appears to have been a freak accident. A full investigation is under way and we hope that more details can be announced as soon as we are able.

"At no point during the incident did any animals escape their enclosures, and at no point was public safety affected in any way. All our thoughts and sympathies are with our colleagues, friends and families at this dreadful time."

Visitors to the park took to Facebook to describe what happened.

Victoria Northover Homes said: "We've just had to hide thinking a tiger was loose. Something has gone wrong with a keeper and a tiger."

She added: "I was taking photos of them [the tigers] in the field, then they came directly to the fence. At this point some of the keepers came running down the hill towards the next tiger enclosure.

"We didn't know what was happening but they looked worried. I carried on walking down the hill towards the next enclosure when someone shouted 'run'.

"A group of us ran into the keepers' rooms for about ten minutes until a keeper said we could leave.

"At this point we understood by the reactions of the staff that something was going on inside the enclosure.

"We could see staff members on the other side of the fence with pieces of meat trying to get whatever's attention.

"It was heart-breaking seeing them trying to help."

Maxine Foster-Johnson said: "We got there as it all happened.

"I just can't imagine how devastating it was for the poor workmates who desperately ran to try and distract the tiger with large lumps of meat."

Aerial footage yesterday showed a big cat prowling the perimeter of a large enclosure as uniformed police officers stood guard.

Hamerton Zoo Park opened in June 1990 and covers 25 acres. It includes enclosures for Malaysian tigers, Bengal tigers, cheetahs, wolves, corsac foxes and kangaroos, as well as a variety of birds, reptiles and domestic animals.

A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesman said: "A tiger had entered an enclosure with a keeper. Sadly the female zookeeper died at the scene."

- Daily Mail