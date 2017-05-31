Horrifying moment a circus bear jumps into audience in Ukraine

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Shocking footage from Ukraine shows a circus bear jump into the audience and injure several people.

Footage released online shows the moment the bear turns from his trainer and leaps over the wall into a crowd of families and children.

It happened on Friday during the Circus on Ice show in the city of Bila Tserkva in Ukraine's north-central Kiev Oblast region, the Daily Mail.

reports.

Several people were reportedly injured in the attack, though an official count of the injured has not been released. It's believed that children were hurt.

It is unclear if the audience members were attacked by the bear or injured in a stampede as people tried to flee.

The jumpy video from an onlooker in another part of the audience shows families running and children screaming as the bear attacks.

The bear can be seen lying on its back in the middle of a ring as it completes its act, but then it suddenly lunges towards the audience.

The trainer can't react in time to stop the bear and lets go of its lead, allowing the bear to run into the audience.

The circus owners reimbursed audience members for their tickets and the cost of damaged goods.

