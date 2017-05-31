El Salvador Jesuits seek freedom for ex-col. in 1989 murders

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) " Jesuits in El Salvador have petitioned the government to commute a former military colonel's prison sentence for the 1989 killings of six priests from their order and two female employees.

The Society of Jesus in the country is also reiterating that it forgives ex-Col. Guillermo Benavides, who has 26 years remaining on his 30-year sentence.

Priest and Central American University director Andreu Oliva said Monday that the petition stems from the society's belief that "the process of truth, justice and reparations has been fulfilled."

Benavides and a lieutenant were convicted in the killings but then freed under a 1993 amnesty decree covering crimes during the Central American nation's civil war. The amnesty was declared unconstitutional in 2016, and Benavides returned to prison despite appeals from his lawyers.