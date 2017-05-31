A timeline of Tiger Woods' career:

December 1994 " As a freshman at Stanford, Woods has surgery to remove two benign tumors and scar tissue in his left knee.

August 1996 " Woods wins third straight U.S. Amateur and turns professional the following week.

October 1996 " Woods wins the Las Vegas Invitational for his first PGA Tour victory in his fifth professional start.

April 1997 " Woods wins the Masters at age 21 with a record score (270) and a record margin of victory (12 shots) to become its youngest champion.

June 2000 " Woods wins the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach by 15 shots, the largest margin in major championship history.

April 2001 " Woods wins the Masters to become the only player to hold all four professional majors at the same time.

December 2002 " Woods has surgery to remove fluid inside and outside his ACL in his left knee, and to remove benign cysts.

October 2004 " Woods marries Elin Nordegren.

June 2007 " His wife gives birth to their first child, a daughter Samantha, a day after Woods finishes runner-up in the U.S.

Open.

July 2007 " Woods ruptures his ACL while running on a golf course after the British Open. He goes on to win five of his next six tournaments, including the PGA Championship.

April 2008 " Two days after a runner-up finish at the Masters, Woods has arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage damage.

May 2008 " Woods is advised weeks before the U.S. Open that because of two stress fractures in his left tibia, he should expect to be on crutches for three weeks and be out of golf for an additional three weeks.

June 2008 " Woods wins the U.S. Open in a playoff at Torrey Pines for his 14th major, four short of the record held by Jack Nicklaus. A week later, he has reconstructive surgery on his left knee to repair the ACL and is out for eight months.

February 2009 " His wife gives birth to their son, Charlie.

August 2009 " Woods loses a two-shot lead in the final round of the PGA Championship to Y.E. Yang, the first time he has lost a 54-hole lead in a major.

November 2009 " Woods crashes his SUV into a tree and a fire hydrant outside his Windermere, Florida, home. The next few weeks his personal life unravels amid reports of multiple extramarital affairs. He loses major sponsorship endorsements. He spends 45 days in a clinic and does not return to golf until the 2010 Masters.

August 2010 " His divorce from Nordegren is finalized.

May 2011 " Woods withdraws from The Players Championship after a 42 on the front nine and takes a break of nearly three months.

March 2012 " Woods wins the Arnold Palmer Invitational for his first PGA Tour victory since the scandal in his personal life.

August 2013 " Woods wins the Bridgestone Invitational for the eighth time, his 79th career victory, leaving him three short of the record held by Sam Snead.

April 2014 " Woods has back surgery a week before the Masters and misses Augusta National for the first time.

September 2015 " After missing the cut in three of the four majors, Woods has a second back surgery and hopes to return in early 2016.

October 2015 " Woods has another back surgery to relieve discomfort.

December 2016 " Woods competes for the first time in 15 months at the unofficial Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. He makes 24 birdies but finishes 15th out of 18 players.

February 2017 " Woods shoots 77 in the opening round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and withdraws the next day with back spasms.

April 2017 " Woods has his fourth back surgery to fuse discs in his lower back.

May 30, 2017 " Woods is arrested and briefly jailed in Jupiter, Florida, on suspicion of DUI.