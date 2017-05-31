5:36am Wed 31 May
Argentina's foreign minister Susana Malcorra resigns

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) " Argentina's President Mauricio Macri says Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra has resigned.

Macri said Monday that Malcorra was stepping down for personal reasons and will be moving to Madrid.

Cabinet Chief Marcos Pena said Malcorra will continue to provide advice to the government from her home in Spain.

Malcorra was named to the post in 2015. She previously had served as cabinet chief for U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon since 2012.

Malcorra will be replaced by Jorge Faurie, who is currently Argentina's ambassador to France.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

