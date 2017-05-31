4:22am Wed 31 May
Haiti garment workers launch another protest over wages

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) " Garment workers have taken to the streets of the Haitian capital for the second time in the last two weeks to demand a minimum wage increase.

The workers at factories making T-shirts, pants and other apparel were also demonstrating Monday against the firing of roughly 40 union members at a Port-au-Prince industrial park.

Reginald Lanfontant is a union coordinator and one of the fired workers. He asserts the dismissals are "abusive" and demonstrations will continue.

They're demanding 800 Haitian gourdes per eight-hour work day. Based on current exchange rates, that's roughly $12.47 per day. They now earn 300 gourdes, or $4.67.

Factories are operational at the park that employs some 18,000 people.

Monday's protest had nearly 500 participants, a far smaller turnout than a May 19 rally that attracted thousands.

