2:38am Wed 31 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Macron, after talks with Putin, says any use of chemical weapons in Syria will lead to "reprisals" from France

VERSAILLES, France (AP) " Macron, after talks with Putin, says any use of chemical weapons in Syria will lead to "reprisals" from France.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 31 May 2017 03:23:56 Processing Time: 29ms