2:38am Wed 31 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Strong earthquake shakes Indonesia's Sulawesi island

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) " A strong, shallow earthquake has rocked Indonesia's central Sulawesi province. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake Monday evening near the city of Poso had a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 and was located at a depth of 9 kilometers (6 miles).

Al Shinto radio reported that residents ran from their homes in panic.

Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage on the Earth's surface.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 31 May 2017 03:30:52 Processing Time: 21ms