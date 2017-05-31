Strong earthquake shakes Indonesia's Sulawesi island

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) " A strong, shallow earthquake has rocked Indonesia's central Sulawesi province. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake Monday evening near the city of Poso had a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 and was located at a depth of 9 kilometers (6 miles).

Al Shinto radio reported that residents ran from their homes in panic.

Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage on the Earth's surface.