UN pulls backing for Palestinian women's center over naming

JERUSALEM (AP) " The U.N. says it has stopped supporting a Palestinian community center in the West Bank that was named for a woman who participated in a deadly 1978 attack in Israel.
Secretary-General Antnio Guterres's office says the U.N. withdrew its support after learning the center was named for Dalal Mughrabi.
Guterres's office says: "The glorification of terrorism, or the perpetrators of heinous terrorist acts, is unacceptable under any circumstance."
Mughrabi, a member of the Fatah faction of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), participated in a 1978 bus hijacking on Israel's main coastal highway in which 38 civilians were killed.
The U.N. announcement, which removes a sign from the site, came a day after Norway pulled its funding. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Norway and the U.N. for their actions.
