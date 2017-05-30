12:42am Wed 31 May
Montenegro official prevented from transiting through Moscow

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) " Montenegro has strongly protested "inappropriate" conduct by Russian authorities against a senior ruling party leader who was prevented from changing planes at a Moscow airport.

Lawmaker Miodrag Vukovic says he was kept overnight in a transit zone at Domodedovo International Airport while on his way to an international meeting in Belarus. He returned to Montenegro on Monday.

The Montenegrin Foreign Ministry says the incident "represents a breach of basic international rules and diplomatic practices."

There was no immediate reaction from Moscow.

Vukovic alleges the incident was politically motivated.

Montenegro previously was a close ally of Russia, but is set to become NATO's 29th member in June. Russia has threatened economic and political retaliation.

Montenegro claims Russia was behind a foiled coup attempt in October, which Moscow denies.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

