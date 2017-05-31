City siege just part of extremists' plan, say Philippine authorities

By Jim Gomez in Marawi

Militants who have occupied much of a southern Philippines city over the past week were planning violent attacks during the holy month of Ramadan to earn recognition as a regional branch of Isis (Islamic State), the military says.

Soldiers had by yesterday taken control of about 70 per cent of Marawi, where the gunmen have been fending off the army for a week, military chief of staff General Eduardo Ano said. About 100 militants, troops and civilians have been killed.

"They wanted to show the world that there is an Isis branch here which can inflict the kind of violence that has been seen in Syria and Iraq," Ano said.

The siege in Marawi followed an unsuccessful army raid that attempted to capture militant commander Isnilon Hapilon, who has been designated by Isis as its leader in the Philippines.

Hapilon escaped and gunmen loyal to him besieged this mostly Muslim city of 200,000 people, torching buildings and taking hostages. Ano said the gunmen were prepared to fight because of their Ramadan attack plot.

The unrest has boosted fears that Isis' violent ideology is gaining a foothold in this country's restive southern islands, where a Muslim separatist rebellion has raged for decades.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in the south through until mid-July, but lawmakers yesterday asked for a public session of Congress to determine whether martial law is still necessary. Duterte's declaration unnerved Filipinos who lived through the rule of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who declared martial law in 1972 and used it to hold power for more than a decade.

The army insists the drawn-out fight in Marawi is not a true sign of the militants' strength, and that the military has held back to spare civilians' lives.

Ano said yesterday that the military, working house-by-house, had cleared 70 per cent of the city and the remaining militants were isolated.

Still, the fighters have turned out to be remarkably well-armed and resilient.

In recent years, small militant groups in the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia have begun unifying under the banner of Isis.

Jose Calida, the top Philippine prosecutor, said last week that the violence on the large southern island of Mindanao "is no longer a rebellion of Filipino citizens".

Three Malaysians, an Indonesian and possibly Arab extremists have been killed in the Marawi fighting, Ano said, citing the latest intelligence on the matter. He said Hapilon was still hiding somewhere in the city and that authorities were working to confirm another top militant had been killed.

At least 65 militants have been killed and 15 Philippine troops, Ano said. The bodies of 19 civilians have been recovered and local authorities have reported more civilian deaths still to be tallied.

Rohan Gunaratna, a terrorism expert at Singapore's S. Rarajatnam School of International Studies, said the fighting in Marawi, along with smaller battles elsewhere in the southern Philippines, may be precursors to declaring a province, which would be "a huge success for the terrorists".

Last week, two suicide bombings in Jakarta, Indonesia, killed three police officers, an attack claimed by Isis. While Indonesia has been fighting local militants since 2002, the rise of Isis has breathed new life into those militant networks and raised concern about the risk of Indonesian fighters returning home from the Middle East.

Experts have warned that as Isis is weakened in Syria and Iraq, battered by years of American-led attacks, Mindanao could become a focal point for regional fighters.

Southeast Asian fighters fleeing the Middle East "could look to Mindanao to provide temporary refuge as they work their way home", said a report late last year by the Jakarta-based Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict, predicting a high risk of regional violence.

Marawi is regarded as the heartland of the Islamic faith on Mindanao island.

Ano, the military chief, told the Associated Press yesterday that the extremists had plotted to set Marawi ablaze entirely to project Isis' influence.

