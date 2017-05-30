Philippine authorities seize 605 kilos of meth from China

MANILA, Philippines (AP) " Philippine authorities say they've seized 605 kilograms (1,334 pounds) of methamphetamine shipped from China following a tip from the Chinese government.

National Bureau of Investigation officials said Monday that the drugs, with a street value of 6.05 billion pesos ($121.4 billion), were seized over the weekend from a brokerage warehouse in metropolitan Manila, while a portion was intercepted from a shipment consignee.

The operation was jointly conducted with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, police and the Bureau of Customs, which alerted the NBI on information from China's Office of National Narcotics Control Commission about a large shipment of illegal drugs.

Since taking office last year, President Rodrigo Duterte has launched a war on illegal drugs that has last left thousands of suspected drug dealers and addicts dead.