Pakistanis protest power cuts, protester killed in clashes

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) " A government official says violence erupted at demonstrations against power cuts in several towns in northwestern Pakistan, leading to clashes with police that killed a protester and wounded several.

Deputy commissioner Malakand Zafar Ali Shah says hundreds of protesters burned and rampaged through government offices and police checkpoints, snatching valuables and police weapons.

He says they tried to burn a main power station in the town of Dargai in Malakand district on Monday. Similar clashes took place in Peshawar, Charsadda and Swat.

The protesters are angered by the daily 10-12 hours of power cuts in the summer heat. Shah says the fact that Muslims fast and abstain from drinking water in daylight hours during the holy month of Ramadan has made things worse.

Power cuts are common in energy-starved Pakistan.