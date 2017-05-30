Relative 'devastated' after shooting kills 8 in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) " Vincent Mitchell is trying to make sense of how a family dispute in southern Mississippi led to a rampage that killed eight people, including a deputy.

Speaking shortly after the arrest of his stepson-in-law, Willie Corey Godbolt, Mitchell said he was devastated.

Godbolt showed up at Mitchell's home in the town of Bogue Chitto late Saturday night to demand that his estranged wife give up their two children.

Mitchell says a deputy was called and it first seemed like Godbolt would comply. But then Mitchell says Godbolt pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Mitchell said he escaped along with Godbolt's wife, but Mitchell's wife, her sister and one of the wife's daughters were among those killed. Also slain was Deputy William Durr.