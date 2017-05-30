Trump budget draws ire, concern from minority communities

WASHINGTON (AP) " Advocates for minority communities say the budget proposed by President Donald Trump will hit them hard if it's adopted.

Trump's spending plan for the budget year beginning Oct. 1 generally makes deep cuts in safety-net programs. Those include Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program and Social Security's disability program. The White House says its budget would put the country back on track for a healthy economy.

The founder of Philadelphia's Living Water United Church of Christ, Bishop Dwayne Royster says many poor, non-white families will be devastated by cuts to programs they need.

The 13 percent funding cut for the Education Department is troubling many advocates.

The president of the Black Alliance for Educational Options, Jacqueline Cooper, says children from low-income and working-class black families will be particularly hurt.