Nepal celebrates anniversary of Everest conquest

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) " Nepal's mountaineering community is celebrating the first conquest of Mount Everest and a successful climbing season in which hundreds of climbers scaled the world's highest peak.

Monday is the 64th anniversary of the first successful climb of Everest by New Zealander Edmund Hillary and his Sherpa guide Tenzing Norgay.

Ang Tshering of Nepal Mountaineering Association said several people who have contributed to mountaineering are being honored at the ceremony Monday.

The climbing season begins in March and runs to the end of May, when worsening weather conditions make climbing impossible.