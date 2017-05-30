Sri Lanka races to rescue flood victims before rain resumes

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) " Helicopters are searching for people marooned four days after rain-triggered floods and mudslides inundated Sri Lankan neighborhoods and killed at least 164 people.

With more rain expected Monday, rescuers were racing to evacuate people from the most vulnerable areas. Already more than 100,000 have taken shelter in 339 relief camps set up in the south and west.

Army boats skimmed waterlogged streets, while able-bodied flood victims waded through brackish waters to army trucks carrying relief supplies.

Officials say at least 104 people are still missing.