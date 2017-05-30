Muslims in the UAE break their Ramadan fast with a communal meal in a car park.. but someone didn't get the memo

The breaking of the fast in Dubai this Ramadan meant that one driver wasn't going anywhere in a hurry.

Devout worshipers throughout the city came together to enjoy Iftar - the meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during the holy month of fasting, the Daily Mail reports.

But one motorist had to wait until the grand feast had finished before moving his car after parking smack in the middle of the celebration.

During Ramadan the Muslim community abstain from food, drink, smoking and sex between sunrise and sunset, before breaking their fast with the Iftar meal.

The festival falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and fasting is intended to bring followers closer to Allah.

During Ramadan, Muslims are only permitted to eat food before sunrise and sunset.

As one of the five pillars of Islam, fasting is a mandatory element belonging to the religion.

The other pillars are Shahada (Faith), Salat (Prayer), Zakat (Charity) and Hajj (the pilgrimage to Mecca).

Every Muslim must adhere to the five principles in order to live a good life, according to Islam.

In some Muslim countries failing to fast is punishable by law.

Everyone above the age of puberty is expected to take part in fasting during Ramadan.

However, certain groups can be exempt to the practice including children, pregnant women, elderly people and sick people.

- Daily Mail