Police take selfie with drunk man in bed so he can remember how he got home

A sheepish Tasmanian man has admitted he's "not too sure" what happened on Saturday night after he woke up after a "few beers gone badly" to find a selfie on his phone with the police in his bed.

Well, almost.

Yesterday, Tasmanian police urged partygoers to "plan ahead" after the news of Reece Park's big night swept across the globe.

Two friendly officers, Constables Natalie Siggins and Jeremy Blyth, escorted the drunk man home and took a selfie so he could remember how he got there, news.com.au reported.

The selfie included the two officers, with Mr Park, who lives in Launceston, giving a "hang ten" symbol in bed.

On Sunday, the morning after Reece's big night, he was scrolling through his phone, found the image and posted it to Facebook.

"So was just looking through my phone and turns out these good c***s took some banger selfies after they took my drunk ass home," Reece wrote.

"Bloody legends."

They reunited with Mr Park on Sunrise and described the scene.

"We got called to a taxi," Officer Jeremy told Sunrise.

"Sam was a little bit unresponsive, didn't know where he lived. He wasn't saying much so we tried to locate where he was. We were lucky enough to figure out his address."

Mr Park replied: "Thank God".

The police force confirmed on Facebook they were called by a taxi company to help assist a man getting home and "because he was a bit worse for wear, our officers took the opportunity to record the moment with a selfie in the likely event he could not remember how he got home."

Constable Siggins said officers were called out to assist drunk taxi drivers because "people's friends have put them in taxis thinking they're getting home safe but unforuntately they end up like Reece, asleep in the back seat and unable to get themselves all the way home.

She said it was "all part of the service and making sure everyone gets home safe".

Mr Park said the police "were legends" but he said he will "soon find out" if he's been turned off the beers.

"I dunno," he replied.

Yesterday, Tasmanian police confirmed the incident on Facebook and the news of Mr Park's night out has travelled the globe.

Tasmanian police posted: "On this occasion, police were contacted by a taxi company for assistance in getting the man home. When police arrived, they found out his address, took the man home and waited for a friend to arrive to look after him," Senior Sgt Craig Fox, of Northern District, wrote in a statement.

Snr Sgt Fox said that police "did not normally drive people home who were suffering from the effects of alcohol".

"However police are always looking for a place of safety for anyone who is affected by alcohol.

