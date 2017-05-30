Alleged Australian cop killer Rick Maddison gunned down by police

By Andrew Koubaridis

The gunman who allegedly killed a Queensland senior constable yesterday has been shot dead after running from where he had been hiding and opening fire at police.

Rick Maddison ran from a shed in farmland just outside Gatton, southeast Queensland, just after 11am (AEST) and was shot dead by police, bringing the 21 hour siege to an end.

Assistant Commissioner Tony Wright told reporters Maddison was "challenged by police" after he attempted to escape.

"At that point in time, he has fired at those police. Specialist police have returned fire. The male person has been shot and [he] has been declared deceased at the scene."

The sound of gunfire has rung out all night near Gatton where Maddison was cornered in a farmhouse and had been shooting at officers.

Maddison, who has been described by a neighbour as "a psycho when it comes to guns", used a sheltered position to shoot at a circling helicopter, after the killing of Senior Constable Brett Forte yesterday afternoon after Maddison got out of his vehicle and opened fire on a number of police cars.

Wright said the "thoughts and prayers" of police were with Susan Forte, the widow of Snr Const Forte and their three children.

"As you can understand, it's an extremely traumatic time for that family. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the extended police family, the colleagues and friends of Brett who are, at this time, going through a range of experiences, personal experiences, and feelings."

Earlier today, Police Commissioner Ian Stewart said the aim was to negotiate with Maddison, who is wanted by police on multiple domestic violence and weapon charges.

He told media police would do "whatever it takes" to end the siege, before adding he hoped it could be "as peacefully as humanely possible".

It was initially believed Maddison was hiding in a shipping container - but it now appears he is hundreds of metres behind the container in a farmhouse.

"We've only just moved out here in the last nine to ten months and on average, you'd hear gunshots over there one or two nights a week," neighbour Peter Hills told the Nine Network of Maddison's property, describing him as a "psycho".

Residents were told to run by police as the siege began yesterday afternoon.

"We were told to run. They said just go," Kyal Pennell said.

"Police had machine guns and they were on our back doorstep."

A new video has emerged of fellow officers attempting to resuscitate Snr Const Forte after the shooting.

Police had urged nearby residents to remain inside as they try to locate the gunman.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman earlier confirmed paramedics had been called to the scene to treat two people, one with critical injuries, however only one was transported to hospital.

One person was taken to nearby Toowoomba Hospital with shortness of breath.

- news.com.au