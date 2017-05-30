2 killed, 18 injured in knife attack in southwest China

BEIJING (AP) " A man said to be mentally ill has been detained after authorities said he attacked 20 people with a knife, killing two, in southwest China.

A statement posted on a local government internet site said 30-year-old Chen Guangliang had been detained following Sunday afternoon's attack at a highway intersection in Guizhou Province. The Zhenning County public security bureau two of the 20 injured people taken to a hospital had died.

Chen's father told authorities Chen had a history of mental illness. No further details were provided.

Several high-profile stabbings over the past decade have been blamed on perpetrators who were reportedly mentally ill, calling attention to the dearth of mental health services in China, particularly in rural areas.