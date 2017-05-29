12:33pm Tue 30 May
Bomb targets Baghdad ice-cream parlour, killing 10

Iraqi officials say a car bomb exploded outside a popular ice cream shop in Baghdad, killing 10 people and wounding 22.

Hospital and police officials say the attack struck late today local time just days into the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims fast during daylight hours.

As families break their fast after sundown, restaurants and cafes in Baghdad quickly fill up.

The officials say the bombing targeted a popular ice cream shop in central Baghdad and involved explosives left in a parked car.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Isis (Islamic State) has claimed similar attacks in the past, including a big truck bombing during Ramadan last year that killed hundreds of people.

The attack comes a week after the Manchester Arena bombing, which targeted young people attending a concert.



