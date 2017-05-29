10:43am Tue 30 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Government: Judge postpones trial of Chinese billionaire

NEW YORK (AP) " Prosecutors say the trial of a Chinese billionaire charged in a United Nations bribery case will not begin Tuesday after all.

Prosecutors said Sunday that Manhattan federal Judge Vernon Broderick agreed to their request for a 30-day delay of the trial of Ng Lap Seng.

Ng has been living in a luxury Manhattan apartment under 24-hour guard for the majority of time since his September 2015 arrest. He has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he contributed a portion of over $1 million in bribes that reached a former U.N. General Assembly president.

Prosecutors say he hoped the bribes would speed construction of a U.N. conference center in Macau that Ng hoped would be the biggest in the world.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 30 May 2017 10:46:56 Processing Time: 13ms