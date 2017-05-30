10:41am Tue 30 May
Sky News journalist Sophy Ridge makes hilarious gaffe

Sky News journalist Sophy Ridge realising what she's just done. Photo/Twitter
Sky News journalist Sophy Ridge realising what she's just done. Photo/Twitter

Spare a thought for this poor journalist whose accidental slip of the tongue has forever earnt her a spot on the long list of newsreader bloopers.

Sky News journalist Sophy Ridge was introducing the leader of the Scottish Labour Party Kezia Dugdale yesterday when she made the hilarious mistake, accidentally saying the word "labia" instead of "labour".

"And we're live from the Glasgow Science Centre, talking to all the party leaders north of the border and joining us in our studio now is the leader of the Scottish labia, Labour sorry, Kezia Dugdale," Ridge said.


The camera then cut to a shot of Dugdale who was staring back at the journalist with the stoniest of faces.

Ridge did manage to keep a straight face through the hilarious slip up, only furrowing her brow in shock for a split second before recovering.

And, just as expected, Twitter embraced the blooper with open arms.

Both Ridge and Dugdale laughed off the awkward start to their interview, with the journalist revealing the team in the gallery weren't as professional about it.

Continued below.

Dugdale praised herself, for keeping a straight face.


The video, which was originally shared by Buzzfeed reporter Jamie Ross, has since been retweeted close to 6,000 times.

Ridge's accidental slip of the tongue comes soon after ABC newsreader Natasha Exelby made worldwide headlines for her on-air blooper.

The journalist almost jumped out of her chair in early April after she was caught daydreaming and staring at a pen on air.

And, while Exelby scored plenty of attention for not paying attention, there was one Channel Seven anchor who was spared the same level of interest after she dropped the F-bomb on a live news broadcast, less than a day after.

Channel Seven's Adelaide presenter Jessica Adamson was caught swearing on April 10 after she thought her microphone had already been turned off.

"Ahead on Seven News ... exclusive details on funding cuts that it's feared will cost lives, and the Big Ben cover-ups: why its famous bongs are about to fall silent," Adamson said, before dropping the explicit word.

With the speed these bloopers have been shared, it's unlikely Ridge will be the last journo to start trending for the wrong reasons.

- news.com.au

