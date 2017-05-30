The Latest: Trump considering a White House staff overhaul

WASHINGTON (AP) " The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

4 p.m.

President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategists.

Trump has been frustrated by what he views as his team's inability to contain the burgeoning crisis involving alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Expanding teams of lawyers and experienced public relations hands are being recruited to deal with the drumbeat of new revelations about Moscow's interference and possible improper dealings with the Trump campaign and associates.

The disclosures dogged Trump during his first trip abroad since taking office and threaten to overwhelm and stall his administration's agenda.

A person familiar with Trump's thinking says the president believes he is facing more of a communications problem than a legal one. The person and others discussing private conversations spoke on condition of anonymity.

8 a.m.

His whirlwind foreign trip over, President Donald Trump is facing old and new political and policy challenges at home.

Trump returned to Washington late Saturday after a nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe, his first trip abroad as president.

Questions continue about allegations that his campaign and associates had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.

Trump also must grapple with decisions on an international climate change agreement and choosing an FBI director.

His policy agenda has run into road blocks. The Republican health care bill that narrowly passed the House faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

The president will need to defend his budget plan, which has drawn criticism for deep cuts to safety net programs.