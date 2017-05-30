Macron offers Putin improved ties, rebukes Kremlin 'propaganda'

By Ilya Arkhipov, Helene Fouquet

French President Emmanuel Macron called for improved ties with Russia at his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, even as he rebuked Kremlin-run media for engaging in "propaganda" during the election brought him to power.

Macron, standing alongside the Russian President at the Versailles Palace near Paris, also staked out tough positions on sanctions and the civil war in Syria.

The French leader said he'd support new sanctions against Russia if there's an escalation in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where he has condemned Russia's role as an "invasion".

Fighting terrorism is the main priority for both nations, Macron said at a joint news conference today, though he warned that Russian-led efforts to broker a ceasefire in Syria wouldn't succeed without a political process.

"I want us to win the fight against terrorists in Syria and build together lasting political stability," Macron said.

"We have laid the ground for that work together today. I believe we've had an extremely frank and direct exchange. We have told each other everything."

Putin welcomed the overtures while avoiding any public conflict with his French host, even over Macron's accusation that Russian media spread lies during the campaign, which came in response to a Russian reporter's question. Putin denied any effort to meddle in the vote. Macron said he didn't raise the issue during the meeting as they'd already discussed it by phone and he wanted to move on.

Russia's official RIA-Novosti news agency quoted presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying the Kremlin doesn't agree with Macron's characterisation of the state media.

The meeting in the gilded halls of Versailles was a chance for Macron, 39, to further establish himself on the international scene after his debut last week at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation gathering in Brussels and the Group of Seven summit in Sicily. For Putin, the invitation by France's youngest-ever elected leader offered an opportunity to mend strained ties with the West.

Still, the two leaders remain deeply at odds on key issues. France has demanded the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a Kremlin ally, and accused his regime of staging a chemical attack in April that provoked a US military response. Under Macron's Socialist predecessor, Francois Hollande, France solidly backed Germany in imposing European sanctions on Russia for its annexation of Crimea and covert military intervention in Ukraine.

Putin called for the removal of the punitive measures, saying they won't help to bring peace to Russia's former Soviet neighbour.

Macron showed Putin around an exhibition commemorating Russian Tsar Peter the Great, who visited France in 1717.

The invitation was intended to establish ties after months of strained relations during the French campaign. Putin openly supported two of Macron's rivals, Republican Francois Fillon and then Marine Le Pen, and Macron's team accused the Russian Government of involvement in a series of cyber attacks on their systems.

"What's important is that during our talks today we sensed that we look at many things in the same way, although there are some differences," Putin said. "What we have in common gives us the reason to believe that we can not only intensify but significantly improve our cooperation."

THE HANDSHAKE THE WORLD WAS WAITING FOR

Adam Taylor

As Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the Versailles Palace to meet Emmanuel Macron, the recently elected leader of France, all eyes were on the handshake.

Macron had surprised the world last week with his white-knuckle grasp of US President Donald Trump's hand when the pair met for the first time. Trump had already gained notoriety for his handshake, a vigorous tug that has caught some world leaders off guard.

The French President, however, came prepared.

Though Trump leaned in first, he tried to release his hand from the lengthy shake, twice, while Macron kept squeezing. Speaking to Le Journal du Dimanche, Macron explained that "my handshake with him, it wasn't innocent," later adding: "One must show that you won't make small concessions, even symbolic ones, but also not over-publicise things, either".

Outside the Versailles Palace, reporters waited eagerly for a potentially tense Franco-Russian handshake. As Putin stepped out of his car, many people pulled out their cameras to capture the greeting between the two leaders. But anyone expecting fireworks would probably have been disappointed: Macron and Putin shook hands amiably for seven seconds before heading inside.

Other videos show that inside the palace, the pair shook hands again - for about six seconds.

Macron's relatively simple greeting of Putin belies a complicated relationship between the two leaders. Under Putin, a former KGB officer with a strongman image, Russia had supported far-right leader Marine Le Pen in France's presidential election this year. In the final days before the vote, Macron aides had claimed that Russian groups had hacked his campaign and released internal information in a bid to discredit it. Moscow denies such allegations.

Macron had name-checked Putin in an interview this weekend, suggesting that he knew how to deal with such leaders.

"Donald Trump, the Turkish President or the Russian President are in a balance-of-power logic, which doesn't bother me," Macron said. "I don't believe in the diplomacy of public invective, but in my bilateral conversations, I will let nothing pass. That's how you make yourself respected."

At today's meeting the French leader didn't pull any punches.

As the pair emerged from a three-hour talk to speak to reporters, Macron launched into a remarkably frank discussion of two Russian state news outlets - Sputnik and Russia Today - that he accused of behaving as "organs of influence, of propaganda, of lying propaganda".

"I will not give an inch on this," the French leader said. Putin, who was standing by Macron as he said this, did not demur.

