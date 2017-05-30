Zookeeper killed in tiger attack

A female zoo keeper in Britain was killed in a 'freak accident' on Bank Holiday Monday in an incident in a tiger enclosure.

Witnesses recalled hearing screams and keepers desperately trying to distract tigers with pieces of meat.

Police initially refused to say what had happened, but confirmed there had been a "very serious incident" needing an air ambulance at Hamerton Zoo in Cambridgeshire. They later posted an update on Twitter.

Update Hamerton Zoo Park: A keeper sadly died when a tiger entered the enclosure with her. At no point did the tiger escape from enclosure. — Cambs police (@CambsCops) May 29, 2017

A statement from the zoo released on Monday evening said staff were too upset to talk because "one of our colleagues was killed in a freak accident".

Police said none of the zoo's animals had escaped and the public were not in danger, but refused to give any more details.

Pete Davis, who had been visiting the 25-acre zoo with his family, said he believed a young female keeper may have been injured after running into the tiger enclosure to help a colleague.

He said he had seen the young woman run into an enclosure after hearing shouts from a colleague, then he had heard screams.

Mr Davis, 55, said: "There's no doubting it was a girl's scream and something terrible had happened. It sounds like a tiger turned on her."

Another keeper then ran out and ordered visitors to run.

"A group of us ran into the keepers' rooms for about 10 minutes until a keeper said we could leave .

"At this point we understood by the reactions of the staff that something was going on inside the enclosure. We could see staff members on the other side of the fence with pieces of meat trying to get whatever s attention . It was heart-breaking seeing them trying to help."

The 25 acre zoo near Sawtry, Cambs, has tigers, cheetahs and a number of other wild cats, including lynxes, servals and oncillas. The zoo also has wolves.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: "We were called around 11.15 to reports of a serious incident at Hamerton Park.

"Officers attended the scene along with ambulance crews and MAGPAS [air ambulance].

"There is no further information at this time but we will provide an update when we are able to do so."

He added: "There is nothing ongoing at the location now that would require anyone to be concerned."

The zoo is a 25-acre wildlife park that has about 500 animals including monkeys, cheetahs, raccoons, sloth and a collection of Malaysian tigers and white tigers.

- Daily Telegraph UK