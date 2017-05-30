5:01am Tue 30 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Sofia Coppola wins the Cannes Film Festival best director prize for "The Beguiled," her remake of 1971 Civil War drama.

CANNES, France (AP) " Sofia Coppola wins the Cannes Film Festival best director prize for "The Beguiled," her remake of 1971 Civil War drama.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 30 May 2017 05:01:34 Processing Time: 13ms