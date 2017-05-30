CANNES, France (AP) " Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor award at Cannes for his role in Lynne Ramsay's thriller "You Were Never Really Here."
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
