CANNES, France (AP) " Diane Kruger has won the best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for her role in Fatih Akin's "In the Fade"
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
CANNES, France (AP) " Diane Kruger has won the best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for her role in Fatih Akin's "In the Fade"
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 30 May 2017 05:01:35 Processing Time: 28ms