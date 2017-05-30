Hamptons braces for sunshine, parties, and noisy aircraft

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) " Along with the cocktail parties, beach gatherings and celebrity sightings as summer approaches in the Hamptons resort east of New York City comes the engine roar of helicopters and airplanes.

The issue of aircraft noise has long been a problem, but East Hampton's attempts to enact curfews limiting overnight flights and the loudest aircraft have been struck down in court. The town is now turning to the U.S. Supreme Court.

New York City and others agree that municipalities should be able to set limits over local airports.

But some just want the town to close the airport altogether, something Santa Monica, California, opted for earlier this year.

Town officials want to keep the airport open.

A decision from the Supreme Court to hear the case could come within weeks.