Norway demands return of funds from Palestinian Authority

HELSINKI (AP) " Norway is demanding that the Palestinian Authority reimburse it for funds donated to a women's center on the West Bank because the center was named after a female militant who participated in an attack in Israel that killed 37 civilians.

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry says the country "will not allow itself to be associated with institutions that take the names of terrorists."

Israeli Foreign Ministry officials applauded Norway's move and urged "the international community to check closely where the money that it invests in the Palestinian Authority goes."

The women's center was named for Dalal Mughrabi, a member of the Fatah faction of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO.) She participated in the 1978 Coastal Road massacre in Israel and died during the attack.