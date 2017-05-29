The best selfie ever taken? Police take selfie with drunk man in bed so he can remember how he got home

By Matt Young

Tasmanian police have urged partygoers to "plan ahead" after two friendly officers escorted a drunk man home and took a selfie so he could remember how he got home, news.com.au reports.

The police force confirmed on Facebook they were called by a taxi company to help assist a man getting home and "because he was a bit worse for wear, our officers took the opportunity to record the moment with a selfie in the likely event he could not remember how he got home."

The selfie included the two officers, with the man, Reece Park, giving a "hang ten" symbol in bed.

The next day, Reece, who lives in Launceston, was scrolling through his phone, found the image and posted it to Facebook.

"So was just looking through my phone and turns out these good c---s took some banger selfies after they took my drunk ass home," Reece wrote.

"Bloody legends."

The image has since turned viral.

"On this occasion, police were contacted by a taxi company for assistance in getting the man home. When police arrived, they found out his address, took the man home and waited for a friend to arrive to look after him," Senior Sgt Craig Fox, of Northern District, wrote in a statement.

Snr Sgt Fox said that police "did not normally drive people home who were suffering from the effects of alcohol".

"However police are always looking for a place of safety for anyone who is affected by alcohol.

