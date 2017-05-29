6:40pm Mon 29 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Federal officials in Alaska probe 2 plane crashes; 4 dead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) " Federal investigators say 2 planes crashed more than 600 miles apart in Alaska almost simultaneously Saturday, killing a total of four people.

KTUU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qv2hEF ) the National Transportation Safety Board said two died and a third person was injured when their Piper PA-30 went down nine miles southwest of Haines at around 11 a.m. The injured person was flown by helicopter to Juneau for medical treatment.

Authorities said witnesses reported seeing the twin-engine plane crash shortly after takeoff.

Meanwhile, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2s9nHs9 ) two people died when a single-engine Arctic Aircraft S-1B2 crashed east of Fairbanks, also at about 11 a.m.

Alaska State Troopers reported late Saturday that both the pilot and passenger died in the crash.

___

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 29 May 2017 19:31:27 Processing Time: 11ms