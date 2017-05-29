Millions laugh at angry pedestrian after YouTube video goes viral

An enraged pedestrian who got a dose of instant karma when he walked into a traffic light pole in Adelaide has become an unwitting viral sensation.

The dashcam video shows a car heading up Wyatt St in the Australian city, and stopping at the lights to turn into Flinders St, news.com.au reported.

An upset man walking a dog gesticulates angrily and mouths abuse at the driver for no apparent reason as he crosses at the lights - but is so intent on his rant he then walks into the traffic light.

That's when he really gets upset ...

Just four days after "ChrisSmithOne77" posted the video on YouTube, it has amassed 6 million views and more than 6000 comments and is on the site's "trending" list.

- news.com.au