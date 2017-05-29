Philippines says militants shot dead at least 16 civilians

MARAWI, Philippines (AP) " The Philippine military says it has found the bodies of 16 civilians who were gunned down by Muslim militants in the ongoing fight for the control of southern Marawi city.

Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla says the dead include a group of four men, three women and a child who were found near a road close to the Mindanao State University in Marawi. Police say eight other men were fatally shot and thrown in a shallow ravine in Marawi's Emi village. A paper sign attached to one of the men indicated the victims "betrayed their faith."

Padilla says 61 militants have been killed together with 11 soldiers and four police since Tuesday, when a failed raid to capture one of Asia's top militants triggered an attack on the city.