Manchester bomber was part of mob that waged campaign of intimidation against schoolgirl

By Nicola Harley, Hayley Dixon

The Manchester bomber was part of a mob that waged a campaign of intimidation against a schoolgirl rape victim and her family, her mother believes.

Salman Abedi was an associate of Bilal Ahmed, who was jailed with two others last year for taking part in the gang rape of the teenager.

At his trial, members of his South Manchester community tried to intimidate the girl's family, with youths hurling abuse and gesturing their support for the rapists.

Now the victim's mother is convinced that bomber Abedi was part of the group at court.

And she said that after becoming concerned at violent imagery on the youths' social media profiles she reported them to the anti-terrorism hotline in February last year.

But she believes no action was taken.

The 50-year-old from Cheshire said: 'I didn't hear anything on it again.

'Now I see Salman, who clearly hung around with them, has become a suicide bomber. So clearly they didn't look into what I told them properly.'

She said she recognised Abedi's name as soon as it became public on Tuesday and is convinced he was part of the group that intimidated her and her husband outside court.

She added: 'They are all friends and are ending up terrorists and rapists.

'At the time it made me think another one could go on to commit a terrorist act and Salman clearly has.'

Last year the Daily Mail told how the private schoolgirl aged 16, a gifted musician who had little experience with boys, was introduced to the group including Ahmed plus Muhyadeen Osman and Mowled Yussuf by a mutual friend in 2013.

Along with other youths who have not been identified, they lured her to a run-down hotel in Rusholme, where they had spent the previous night celebrating Eid.

They forced her inside an unlocked room and each subjected her to a degrading attack.

Last year the trio, then all aged 20, were jailed for a total of 31 years for rape.

Cruelly, the victim's parents faced a gauntlet of intimidation during the two-week trial.

Ahmed sarcastically blew a kiss at the couple shortly before the sentence was delivered.

The Metropolitan Police, which is responsible for the national terror hotline, said it would be 'inappropriate' to comment.

- Daily Mail