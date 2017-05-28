WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--FA CUP FINAL

LONDON " Arsene Wenger's turbulent year ends with a third FA Cup success in four seasons after Arsenal beats Chelsea 2-1 to deny the English Premier League champion a double. By Rob Harris. SENT: 770 words, photos.

" With:

" SOC--FA Cup Final-Mertesacker's Moment " Mertesacker stands tall in Arsenal's FA Cup triumph. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 600 words, photos.

" SOC--FA Cup Final-Conte's Curse " Conte's cup curse continues after Chelsea loses FA Cup final. By Frank Griffiths. SENT: 400 words, photos.

" SOC--FA Cup Final-Security " Armed police guarding final after Manchester bomb. SENT: 280 words, photos.

SOC--COPA DEL REY FINAL

MADRID " Barcelona wins the Copa del Rey in coach Luis Enrique's final game with the club after defeating Alaves 3-1 in the final. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 520 words, photos.

CAR--F1-MONACO GP

MONACO " While resurgent Ferrari keeps improving, Mercedes is at a loss to explain the difference in performance between its two cars. Valtteri Bottas qualifies third and Lewis Hamilton 14th. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 600 words, photos.

CRI--ENGLAND-SOUTH AFRICA

SOUTHAMPTON, England " Seamer Mark Wood bowls a sensational last over for England to beat top-ranked South Africa by two runs and win their one-day international series. SENT: 440 words, photos.

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA

Continued below.

Related Content Greymouth bar manager bitten after upset patron set dog on him Your Views: Readers' letters Barry Soper: Paula the Performer the new face of politics

ASIAGO, Italy " Nairo Quintana holds on to the pink jersey in the penultimate stage of the Giro d'Italia but can't be sure of victory. The 100th race will be decided on the last stage. SENT: 440 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN CUP FINAL

BERLIN " Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores a cheeky penalty for Borussia Dortmund to win the German Cup final over Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in what could have been his last game for the club. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 570 words, photos.

" Also:

" SOC--Scottish Cup Final " Celtic secures trophy treble, ends Scottish season unbeaten. SENT: 120 words.

" SOC--French Cup Final " PSG scrapes 1-0 win against Angers. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 500 words, photos.

" SOC--Italian Roundup " Juventus ends Serie A with sign of the future, 17-year-old Moise Kean. SENT: 320 words.

GLF--COLONIAL

FORT WORTH, Texas " Webb Simpson shoots a 3-under 67 to break out of a crowd and take the third-round lead at the Colonial. By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 500 words, photos.

" With:

" GLF--BMW PGA Championship " Dodt leads by 1 shot after 3rd round. SENT: 110 words.

" GLF--LPGA Tour " Feng takes 1-stroke lead after bogey-free 66. By Noah Trister. SENT.

BKN--NBA FINALS-UNDERDOG CAVS

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio " Not many are giving the Cleveland Cavaliers much of a chance in the NBA Finals. They are the defending champions and have LeBron James, but against Golden State, they are definite underdogs. By Tom Withers. SENT: 790 words, photos.

HKN--STANLEY CUP

PITTSBURGH " When defenseman Kris Letang's season ended for good in April, he abandoned any hope of a comeback and the chances of the Penguins becoming the first team to win back-to-back NHL titles was supposed to vanish along with him. Yet here they are, hosting Nashville in Game 1 on Monday By Will Graves. SENT: 920 words, photos.

TENNIS:

" TEN--Geneva Open " Stan Wawrinka beats Mischa Zverev, retains title. SENT: 310 words, photos.

" TEN--Lyon Open " Tsonga wins his first ATP clay-court title. SENT: 130 words.

" TEN--Nuremberg Cup " Bertens beats Krejcikova to retain title. SENT: 100 wordsl, photos.

" TEN--Strasbourg International " Stosur wins all-Australian final. SENT: 100 words.

OTHER STORIES

" SOC--Frankfurt-Varela-Tattoo " Suspended Frankfurt defender Varela hits back over tattoo. SENT: 220 words, photo.

" SAI--America's Cup " US beats Kiwis on opening day of qualifiers. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 670 words.

" RGU--Super Rugby " Crusaders cruise to 13th consecutive win. SENT: 670 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.