Remembering Harambe: Memes flood Twitter marking one-year anniversary

No public events are planned at the Cincinnati Zoo marking the one-year anniversary of the shooting of an endangered gorilla, however that hasn't stopped social media users sharing their remembrance.

A year ago today, the zoo's dangerous-animal response team concluded the life of a 3-year-old boy who fell into the gorilla enclosure was in danger and killed 17-year-old Harambe.

This led to global mourning, criticism and satires that made him a pop culture phenomenon.

One year on, people on Twitter share their tributes towards Harambe.

I'm shocked there isn't some sort of parade in Harambe's name today in Cincinnati. City has got to honor a legend a little better IMHO — BarstoolReags (@BarstoolReags) May 28, 2017

One Year Ago Today: We lost a good one. RIP Harambe pic.twitter.com/wssoPg18xP — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 28, 2017

Came as a gorilla left as a God #RIPHarambe pic.twitter.com/Vj7zeaKTZs — Poison (@Poysnnn) May 28, 2017

One year ago today we lost #Harambe. Thanks for the memories and the memes pic.twitter.com/mF30KyrKhk — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 28, 2017

Never forget Harambe — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) May 28, 2017

@AustinParman WHY DID IT HAVE TO BE HARAMBE WHY pic.twitter.com/C9zxe9jaNp — Matt. (@Mattheww___) May 28, 2017

A year ago today we lost you, but a year later we have not forgotten. Bless up, rest easy Harambe. pic.twitter.com/UV9fZf7ee4 — Lochlann (@Lochlann_G) May 28, 2017

- AP