Remembering Harambe: Memes flood Twitter marking one-year anniversary

No public events are planned at the Cincinnati Zoo marking the one-year anniversary of the shooting of an endangered gorilla, however that hasn't stopped social media users sharing their remembrance.
A year ago today, the zoo's dangerous-animal response team concluded the life of a 3-year-old boy who fell into the gorilla enclosure was in danger and killed 17-year-old Harambe.
This led to global mourning, criticism and satires that made him a pop culture phenomenon.
One year on, people on Twitter share their tributes towards Harambe.
Harambe we will never forget you https://t.co/sIibPeMOU7 #RIPHarambe pic.twitter.com/vbUhOSXqQG— Jimmy Fungus (@jimmyfungus) May 28, 2017
I'm shocked there isn't some sort of parade in Harambe's name today in Cincinnati. City has got to honor a legend a little better IMHO— BarstoolReags (@BarstoolReags) May 28, 2017
One Year Ago Today: We lost a good one. RIP Harambe pic.twitter.com/wssoPg18xP— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 28, 2017
RIP brotha harambe pic.twitter.com/rERnr3aCkc— tiff (@banditiff) May 28, 2017
Came as a gorilla left as a God #RIPHarambe pic.twitter.com/Vj7zeaKTZs— Poison (@Poysnnn) May 28, 2017
r.i.p. harambe pic.twitter.com/hJRRpHciet— NickelGears (@NickelGears) May 28, 2017
One year ago today we lost #Harambe. Thanks for the memories and the memes pic.twitter.com/mF30KyrKhk— B/R Football (@brfootball) May 28, 2017
Heroes get remembered, but legends never die #NeverForget #harambe pic.twitter.com/sKVHuORoc5— Z.HOPF (@zhopf) May 28, 2017
One whole year. #RIPHarambe pic.twitter.com/TLyjEZM8iQ— Isaac wright (@I_Zac33) May 28, 2017
Never forget Harambe— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) May 28, 2017
It's been a longgg day.. without you, my friend #RIPHarambe #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/OhUofheXii— Cincinnati Problems (@CincyProblems) May 28, 2017
@AustinParman WHY DID IT HAVE TO BE HARAMBE WHY pic.twitter.com/C9zxe9jaNp— Matt. (@Mattheww___) May 28, 2017
R.I.P HARAMBE Happy Haramday pic.twitter.com/bi83ipzAF1— Ravioli (@ravioli_99) May 28, 2017
A year ago today we lost you, but a year later we have not forgotten. Bless up, rest easy Harambe. pic.twitter.com/UV9fZf7ee4— Lochlann (@Lochlann_G) May 28, 2017
- AP