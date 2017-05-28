11:09am Mon 29 May
Remembering Harambe: Memes flood Twitter marking one-year anniversary

No public events are planned at the Cincinnati Zoo marking the one-year anniversary of the shooting of an endangered gorilla, however that hasn't stopped social media users sharing their remembrance.

A year ago today, the zoo's dangerous-animal response team concluded the life of a 3-year-old boy who fell into the gorilla enclosure was in danger and killed 17-year-old Harambe.

This led to global mourning, criticism and satires that made him a pop culture phenomenon.

One year on, people on Twitter share their tributes towards Harambe.






- AP

