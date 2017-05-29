Drug smuggler Schapelle Corby's opulent deportation from Bali to Australia raises questions

By Sophie Smith, Sophie Elsworth

The Corby family is fast becoming Australia's more garish version of the Kardashians, pointedly posting their every move since Schapelle's deportation from Indonesia on social media.

The convicted drug smuggler's sister, Mercedes, last night provided the latest instalment, publishing an snap of three full flutes and a bottle of French bubbly to Instagram.

"After resting up its [sic] finally time to cheers," Mercedes captioned. "Then looking forward to a good nights [sic] sleep! Love you family and friends, so blessed ... #cheers."

Schapelle opened an Instagram account in the final hours of her deportation following a well-documented jail sentence, and has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers since.

She and relatives have documented everything from deportation, to cat-and-mouse with the media at the airport and now Veuve - a step-up from Bali cocktail buckets surely.

Corby's VIP treatment on her much-hyped return home has already drawn attention with expensive plane tickets, flash cars and a lavish hotel all part of her carefully-planned arrival into Australia.

The 39-year-old's expensive business class seats home, followed by her heavily-guarded arrival into Brisbane's International Airport flanked by a hoard of security, then the escorting of her via a motorcade of Mercedes Benz black vans put her back in the spotlight yet again.

It is understood she remains in luxury accommodation at a lavish five-star inner-city Brisbane hotel and has left some wondering who funded this expensive return down under.

Corby kept close to her sister and long-time supporter Mercedes on her journey back home, updating a newly-opened social media account on Instagram of her movements.

Originally due to catch a late-night flight out of Bali on Virgin Airlines on Saturday night Australian time, she made a last-minute decision to swap flights and confuse awaiting media who had also booked the same flight.

She took upfront row seats in the business class section of smaller and less-known airline Malinda Air.

It is understood the 11-hour decision to change flights was to avoid the dozens of awaiting media who also booked on the same flight and for the safety of passengers and crew on-board the Virgin flight.

Business-class flights on Virgin from Denpasar to Brisbane can cost more than $1500, while for Malinda Air they can be around $650.

On Mercedes Corby's Instagram feed she posted a picture boasting of her Row 1 seats - prime position on any flight.

It remains unclear who paid for the business-class seats and whether the Corby family paid for them themselves.

Her arrival back into Queensland yesterday morning was similar to that of high-profile rockstars arriving into the sunshine state's capital - she avoided the waiting media packs at the international terminal and instead was whisked away by at least multiple elaborate black vans that were waiting for her.

A Brisbane Airport Corporation spokeswoman yesterday confirmed ahead of Corby's return to Brisbane a security firm was looking after her arrival as well as the airport, Border Force, the airline and the AFP.

She said when high-profile passengers arrive at the airport appropriate measures are taken to cope with these situations.

"This is done primarily to avoid the chances of chaotic and unsafe situations, while minimising the impact on other passengers and normal terminal operations," the spokeswoman said.

She confirmed the Corby family did go "through the normal customs procedures within the terminal" but said they exited in not the usual fashion of passengers through the terminal, instead they "exited via a service/delivery tunnel."

Celebrity agent Max Markson said much of the Australian population remained torn on whether she Corby was innocent, but she was now a free woman and could do as she pleased.

"She has paid her dues to society and done her time, I think half the nation think she is innocent, half think she is guilty, she is back in Australia now and should be able to get on with her life," he said.

"Any member of the public can stay at the Sofitel hotel in Brisbane ... it's a beautiful hotel and she if she wants to stay there for a few days good on her."

On her arrival to the Sofitel hotel in Brisbane's CBD, Corby is believed to have entered through an underground carpark and again away from the prying eyes of the media.

Some of the motorcade pack also set off in the direction of her home on the Gold Coast, where Corby's family live.

Early reports had Corby staying at the Sofitel. The hotel was contacted by News Corp Australia but they did not answers questions on Corby's whereabouts.

- news.com.au