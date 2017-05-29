SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) " Publicist: Music legend Gregg Allman has died; organist, singer for The Allman Brothers Band helped spawn Southern rock.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
