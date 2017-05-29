2:07am Mon 29 May
Son, brother of Guatemalan president to stand trial on fraud

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) " A Guatemalan judge has ruled the brother and son of President Jimmy Morales must stand trial in a case of alleged corruption.

The judge ruled late Friday the president's son Jose Manuel Morales Marroquin and brother Samuel will stand trial for fraud.

They allegedly submitted about $23,000 worth of false receipts in an alleged tax fraud scheme that occurred in 2013, before Morales took office.

The two have said they are innocent. Both spent about a month in jail before being released on a form of bail while the trial continues.

Guatemalan prosecutors backed by the U.N. commission have brought a string of anti-corruption cases, most notably against former President Otto Perez Molina.

