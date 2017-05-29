2:01am Mon 29 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

British Airways cancels London Heathrow and Gatwick flights for rest of Saturday because of major tech failure

LONDON (AP) " British Airways cancels London Heathrow and Gatwick flights for rest of Saturday because of major tech failure.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 29 May 2017 02:45:39 Processing Time: 17ms