With new law, Lyft, Uber set to return to Texas capital city

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) " Uber and Lyft, the ride-hailing giants that left Texas's capital city a year ago over local fingerprint requirements for drivers, are set to return after state lawmakers stepped in.

Both companies say they'll be rolling on Austin's streets again Monday, when Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign into law a bill that puts the state " not local governments " in charge of regulating the ride-hailing industry. Local leaders in Austin argued to allow alternatives that could fill the gap.

Austin became the chosen battleground as similar debates cropped up in similar large cities around the country, and the companies spent about $9 million on the campaign before they were rejected by the city's voters.